BALTIMORE (WJZ) — MTA Police are seeking to identify a man related to an aggravated assault on MDOT MTA bus operator.

The incident occurred on January 6 in the 2600 block of East Fayette Street in Baltimore.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MDOT MTA Police at 410-454-7720.

