OCEAN PINES, Md. (WJZ) — The Worcester County Health Department confirmed a rabid raccoon was captured in Ocean Pines.

Health officials said the raccoon captured in the area of Teal Circle tested positive for rabies.

Anyone who was exposed to this animal, either by bite, scratch or contact with its saliva, is asked to contact the Worcester County Health Department at (410) 352-3234. Exposures also include direct contact between your pet and the rabid animal.

The County reminds residents of important rabies prevention guidelines:

IN ORDER TO PROTECT YOUR FAMILY AND PETS, YOU SHOULD:

Check to make sure all your pets have CURRENT rabies vaccinations, contact your veterinarian.

Avoid feeding pets outdoors. This will draw wild and stray animals to your property. If you must feed outdoors, do not leave food outdoors overnight or allow spillage onto the ground or your deck.

Do not let your pets roam free, or leave cats outdoors overnight. This increases the possibility of contact with sick wildlife.

Cover garbage cans securely.

IF YOU SEE SICK ACTING ANIMALS OR WILD ANIMALS BEHAVING IN A THREATENING MANNER

Bring pets and children indoors and report immediately.

Contact the Ocean Pines Police Department at 410-641-7747.

IF YOUR PET HAS HAD CONTACT WITH A WILD ANIMAL: (FIGHT OR CLOSE FACE TO FACE CONTACT)

Do not touch your pet with bare hands, use gloves or other barriers, such as plastic grocery bags. Isolate the pet from other pets/people. Immediately contact the Ocean Pines Police Department so the suspect animal can be obtained and made available for rabies testing. Consult your veterinarian if your pet is injured. The Worcester County Health Department will determine the appropriate management for your pet.



