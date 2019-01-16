BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Snow, rain and ice. Winter is here in Maryland and we’re expected to see winter precipitation twice this week.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking two systems headed to Maryland this week.

The first is expected to hit Maryland Thursday evening.

2 Systems Eyeing Maryland Could Bring Wintry Mix, But Mostly Rain

Thursday PM: Western Maryland could see some winter precipitation as early as Thursday afternoon. In Baltimore. we won’t see the precipitation move in until Thursday evening. It’ll continue overnight. There is potential of low accumulations of snow showers. However, it seems more likely to be a wintry mix.

Friday AM: The temperatures are expected to warm up to 45. Mild and partly sunny.

Friday PM: Clear and cool, 28 the low.

The second system is expected to hit Maryland Saturday afternoon, and we could see snow, rain and ice.

Rain, snow and ice are all possible.

Saturday AM: The day starts clear, 39 is the high with rain expected later.

Saturday PM: Wintry mix is expected to fall sometime in the afternoon. But then it’s expected to turn to rain and stay that way overnight. 34 will be the low.

Sunday AM: Rain continues in the morning and may turn to wintry mix again before stopping. 47 will be the high.

Sunday PM: Temperatures are expected to drop and freezing is a concern. 9 degrees will be the low.

Monday AM: For those not off for the holiday, slick roads could be a concern for the morning commute. It’ll be blustery. The high will also only be 20 degrees and the low will be 8.

