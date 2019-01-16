BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It won’t be as cold Wednesday night as we’re in for an overcast evening that’ll turn partly cloudy and noticeably cooler later.

Thursday will be colder with some sun before turning cloudy.

Later that night we’ll get a wintery mix with plenty of clouds and a bit of snow and rain at times with little or no accumulation.

Friday, clouds will break for some sun as temperatures turn a bit milder with high that night of 45 and a low of 28.

There will be some clouds Saturday with rain arriving later in the afternoon.

Wind and rain could possibly change to snow with a high of 47. It’ll get much colder later in the night with a low of 9 degrees, a potential for a flash freeze!

Monday keeps up a blustery pace. It’ll be very cold with some clouds and sun and a high of 20 and a low of 8 degrees.

It’ll still be cold on Tuesday with periods of clouds, sunshine, and maybe a few flurries.

It should be much better on Wednesday with moderating temperatures on a partly sunny day. We’ll be seeing a high that day of 42 and a low of 32 later that night.

–Bob Turk

