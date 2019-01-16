  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Carjacking, Baltimore, Carjacking, Federal Hill, Local TV, Maryland

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating an armed carjacking in Federal Hill on Tuesday.

Police say a woman was in the 1400 block of Henry Street at Clement when three suspects approached her, one with a gun, and ordered her to give them her keys.

The suspects took the car, and the victim ran away.

There have been no arrests at this time.

This story is developing. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    January 16, 2019 at 3:26 pm

    What race were the 3 suspects? Twenty years ago the same three would be in a hospital. There are no safe havens in the city anymore. This is what you get when Democrats are elected…FOR DECADES!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s