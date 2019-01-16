Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are investigating an armed carjacking in Federal Hill on Tuesday.
Police say a woman was in the 1400 block of Henry Street at Clement when three suspects approached her, one with a gun, and ordered her to give them her keys.
The suspects took the car, and the victim ran away.
There have been no arrests at this time.
This story is developing.
