BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A suspect in the Fells Point bar shooting from December posted bond Wednesday and has been released from custody- and city leaders spoke out in disappointment this week.

Philip Stanley West, 48, is facing several charges, including first-degree murder.

Police say he and another man got into an argument last month that started inside a Fells Point bar, then spilled out onto the street.

At some point, the duo went back inside, that’s when police say West opened fire- killing Rodney Beamon, who is from Cincinnati, Ohio.

West surrendered to police Monday. He was released under the requirement that he wear an electronic monitoring bracelet with GPS capabilities, according to his attorney, Ken Ravenell.

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby and BPD interim commissioner Gary Tuggle expressed their disappointment with West’s release, highlighting how the bail process is in place to act as a deterrent for violent criminals.

Mosby said prosecutors made a recommendation to hold West without bail, but that recommendation was not met.

“Unfortunately there’s often a misconception that we as prosecutors are the ones that impose or implement when someone is let go on bail and unfortunately he wasn’t, that’s not the case, so we made a recommendation that this individual was held without bail and unfortunately he wasn’t,” Mosby said.

Tuggle said the heinous murder rocked a part of the city, as, he added, all murders do. He said when the city sees someone being let out, they also see that if there is no deterrent, in this case- allowed out on bail- then people will be more willing to commit a crime.

“If that means keeping someone in prison pending trial, pending their due process, then we need to do that,” Tuggle said. “But it all goes back to deterrence, and if we’re not deterring people then people are going to continue to do what they do,”

Councilman Zeke Cohen said in a Facebook post the issue was not the defendant’s presumption of innocence- but public safety.

“I am outraged after today’s decision by District Court Judge Michael Studdard to release the first-degree murder suspect connected to the shooting at the Blarney Stone Pub in Fells Point on bail until his trial. It is highly unusual, and in my opinion grossly inappropriate, to release someone who is accused of committing homicide and endangering the lives of others in this way on $100,000 bail. The reckless decision by this judge undermines other public safety efforts underway in our district. Tomorrow, the State’s Attorney will file an appeal of the bail decision. I want to be clear: this is not about the presumption of innocence. This defendant will have his day in court. This is about public safety.

Cohen went on to say he is writing a letter to Judge Studdard that “we the people take issue with the decision to allow someone to walk on bail when they are accused of committing homicide in a bar, putting other lives at risk” He called upon the public to write letters as well.

Ravenell, West’s attorney, released a statement Thursday which reads in part:

“I am disappointed to hear that people are upset and faulting Judge Studdard for doing his job as mandated by his oath and the constitution, being an independent arbiter of facts,” Ravenell said.

He continued, saying that West is not the first person to have been charged with murder who was released on bail.

“People seem to forget, until it is one of their loved ones, that a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” He said.

He said he believed the judge had made his decision through factors including whether West was a present danger to anyone in the community if he was released- citing others including the claim that West is a business and property owner.

He said West was fully aware of the allegations against him and still chose to self-surrender, which he claims proved that he was not a flight risk.

Ravenell went on to add that West has not had a conviction since 2003 and at 48, does not have a history of violence in his background.

