HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Havre De Grace Police Department K9 Beny died Thursday after being admitted to the emergency veterinarian hospital.

K9 Beny served the department for over a decade. He was the longest-serving K9 from his training academy, the department said.

“K9 Beny was an outstanding patrol, and drug detection dog. His dedication and hard work led to many criminal arrests. K9 Beny will be missed by all officers at the Havre De Grace Police Department, but especially his partner Cpl. Daniels and his family,” The department said in a statement Thursday.



Courtesy: Havre De Grace Police Department

Havre De Grace Mayor William T. Martin also released a statement of condolences:

“It’s with great sadness we learn of the loss of k-9 Officer Beny. Officer Beny was a valuable member of our law enforcement community and a loyal servant to the citizens of Havre de Grace. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Havre de Grace Police Department and officer Beny’s partner Cpl. Daniels. K-9 Beny was responsible for many arrests and for helping to place many criminals behind bars. Because k-9 Beny was active duty at the time of his passing, I have ordered the City flags to half-staff in honor of his service as well as the City lights to be changed to blue. Thank you for your service Beny. And thank you Cpl. Brian Daniels.”

