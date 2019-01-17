  • WJZ 13On Air

CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Both directions of I-95 are shut down after a tanker overturned in Cecil County.

According to fire officials, the tanker overturned in the northbound side of I-95 near Elkton (exit 109).

The lanes are closed prior to MD 279 on the north bound side.

The trailer was carrying crude oil.

Motorists can detour the accident by taking US 40 to MD 272 to I-95 or MD 273 to MD 272 to I-95.

Expect extended closure for hazmat cleanup.

