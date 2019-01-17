CECIL COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — Both directions of I-95 are shut down after a tanker overturned in Cecil County.

According to fire officials, the tanker overturned in the northbound side of I-95 near Elkton (exit 109).

CeCo I-95 lanes closed prior to MD 272 due to overturned T/T in center median. Detours in effect. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/VAYkLzzKzv — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 17, 2019

The lanes are closed prior to MD 279 on the north bound side.

All lanes on I-95 in Cecil County remain closed at MD 279 (Ex109) for overturned T/T. Detours US 40 to MD 272 to I-95 or MD 273 to MD 272 to I-95. Expect extended closure for hazmat cleanup. EMS & @MDSP units on scene. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/9rpmYlFZMo — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 17, 2019

The trailer was carrying crude oil.

Motorists can detour the accident by taking US 40 to MD 272 to I-95 or MD 273 to MD 272 to I-95.

Expect extended closure for hazmat cleanup.

