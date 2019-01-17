ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is scheduled to discuss his budget proposal for the next fiscal year.

A news conference has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon in Annapolis. The governor has a deadline of Friday to submit the budget plan.

After Hogan submits the plan, the General Assembly will spend much of the legislative session working on it.

Hogan already announced some initiatives he’s including in the budget. For example, he already has announced about $248 million in general funds for prevention and treatment of drug addiction. That’s a 20 percent increase over the amount in the last budget to fight drug addiction.

He also has announced a proposal to steer about $57 million into a program designed to attract new businesses and development to the state.

