BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A winter weather advisory will be in effect Thursday from 6 p.m. through 4 a.m. Friday across parts of Maryland.

Maryland is expected to see some winter weather this afternoon — snow, wintry mix and rain.

Western Maryland is the most likely to see snow and in Baltimore, we could see some wintry mix and then it’ll turn to rain.

Total accumulations will be around 1 inch.

MDWX Current advisories. Southern Balt County, the City, Northern AACO, Howard, PG, Montgomery Co, and the District have now joined the party. Start time 6 P.M, end time 4 A.M. pic.twitter.com/Nfomnrg6ae — Marty Bass WJZ (@MartyBassWJZ) January 17, 2019

Plan on slippery road conditions and sidewalks. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute after sunset as temperatures fall below freezing.

Friday morning you could see some slush on the roads before it melts away.

A second system is headed our way Saturday into Sunday.

