ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A new wild pony was born on Assateague Island last week.

Lori Martin, an Ocean City area photographer. captures photos of the foal Wednesday.

“Assateague has a new foal and today I got to see her!! She was born Friday and is absolutely precious!! Her mom was keeping a close eye on her sweet baby,” Martin shared on her Facebook page. 

The photos show the foal following her mom around the island.

