ASSATEAGUE ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A new wild pony was born on Assateague Island last week.
Lori Martin, an Ocean City area photographer. captures photos of the foal Wednesday.
“Assateague has a new foal and today I got to see her!! She was born Friday and is absolutely precious!! Her mom was keeping a close eye on her sweet baby,” Martin shared on her Facebook page.
foal9New foal born on Assateague Island. Photos by: Lori Martin Photography
The photos show the foal following her mom around the island.
