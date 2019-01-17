Filed Under:Annapolis, Baltimore, Bread and Roses, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland Politics, political party, politics, Socialism, Socialist Party

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is getting a new political party.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has certified a new socialist party called Bread and Roses.

The board verified that the party submitted the 10,000 voter signatures needed to be on the 2020 and 2022 ballots in Maryland.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s