ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland is getting a new political party.

The Maryland State Board of Elections has certified a new socialist party called Bread and Roses.

The board verified that the party submitted the 10,000 voter signatures needed to be on the 2020 and 2022 ballots in Maryland.

