BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are hoping the public can help them find a missing vulnerable adult.

Taliaferro Joyner, 63, was last seen on the 600 block of West Lexington Street on Jan. 16 around 5 p.m.

He suffers from dementia and doesn’t know where he lives.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, black sweater and blue shoes. He is 5’11 and weighs approximately 170lbs.

If you have seen Taliaferro Joyner please call 911.

