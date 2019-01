BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wide variety of all-natural ingredient RX protein bars are being recalled due to a peanut contamination.

The bars may contain peanuts not declared in the ingredients list that could trigger a life-threatening reaction in consumers who are allergic to peanuts.

According to the company, the peanuts came from an ingredient supplied by a third party.

