LOCHEARN, MD. (WJZ) — The suspect in what police say is a deliberate hit-and-run crash in Lochearn Wednesday morning has been arrested and charged with assault and other related criminal and vehicular charges.

William Eugene Brown Jr., 24, of Craftswood Road, was arrested at his home around 11 a.m. Wednesday morning following multiple calls to 911 about a crash at Patterson and Wildwood Avenue at around 7:50 a.m., saying the drivers of the vehicles were fighting.

2 Hospitalized, Including Child After Car Crashes Into Lochearn Home

Brown fled the scene before police arrived. He was driving a blue 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier.

Police say Brown was following the victim eastbound on Wildwood Avenue. When the victim’s car, a Chevrolet Impala, stopped at the intersection at Patterson Avenue when the suspect rear-ended the Impala, pushing it into the intersection where it was hit again on the passenger side by a Dodge Challenger.

The Impala was pushed across the intersection where it struck the front of a brick home. Brown responded in his vehicle to the crash site and began a verbal confrontation with the victim in the Impala, then tried to physically fight with both the driver and another adult passenger before getting back into his Cavalier and trying to strike the other driver with his vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Three people in the Impala, including the adult driver, an adult male passenger and a toddler were taken to an area hospital with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the third car was not injured and remained on the scene.

Police said there were conflicting accounts given by both drivers of what happened before the initial crash on Wildwood Avenue.

Brown is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending an initial review hearing.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook