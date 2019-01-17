TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The trial for one of the four suspects in the death of Baltimore County police officer Amy Caprio was postponed after a hearing Thursday.

The hearing for Eugene Genius was in Baltimore County Circuit Court.

All 4 Teen Suspects Indicted In Death Of Baltimore Co. Ofc. Amy Caprio

Police said the teens were burglarizing a home when Caprio responded to the neighborhood.

Eugene Genius, along with Dawnta Harris, Derrick Matthews, and Darrell Ward, were indicted on 19 charges, including first-degree murder, burglary, and conspiracy to commit burglary.

All face up to life in prison if found guilty.

It was decided to postpone Genius’ trial which was scheduled to start next week.

A new trial date has not been determined yet.

