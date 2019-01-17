BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It was definitely impressive earlier in the evening Thursday but once things started slowing down, it looked more like just a light rain.

But make no mistake, there’s still a lot of concern, given what had been forecasted down the road.

Transportation officials were grateful that snowfall began after the evening rush, giving crews the space they’ll need to work without causing traffic hiccups.

Officials warned drivers that if they see wet spots on the road, to assume that it’s ice.

Whether you wanted it or not, Thursday evening flurries were falling fast.

But next to nothing was sticking on roadways and transportation officials said that it’s by design.

“There was enough residual salt on the roadway from this weekend storm so that we didn’t have to do any pre-treating operations,” said MDOT SHA Charlie Gischlar. “Because there’s still ample salt on the roadway.”

In other words, it’s why you may not have seen those familiar stripped lines on the road.

Work around the state salt domes was ongoing, a warmup if you will, before the next big blast of weekend winter weather.

“Monday is going to get really low, I’m worried about that,” said Lisa Poirier.

Poirier and Jamie Wallace are keeping an eye on the forecast.

“Yeah, I’m a little worried,” said Wallace. “I usually bike to work, so this may be hard to do.”

While it may be just a puddle now, State Highway Administration officials are concerned with more rain on the way added with freezing temperatures, as puddles could be a major concern on roadways across Maryland.

“It’s going to be really cold temperatures. The salt may not cut it,” said Gischlar. “Salt’s only good to about 15 degrees.”

To combat the inevitable ice, crews will be doubling down with ice-melting treatments.

It’s why many, like Phillip Mark are stocking their shopping carts now.

“Just to make sure nothing goofy goes on this weekend,” he said.

