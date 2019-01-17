Filed Under:Baltimore, Local TV, Maryland, Prince George's County, Two-Vehicle Crash

PRINCE GEORGE”S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A mini-van crashed through a Prince George’s County furniture store Wednesday, creating a mess but fortunately no one was hurt.

The crash happened Wednesday night at Price Buster Furniture in Adelphi.

Investigators said it appears two cars collided on University Boulevard, causing the mini-van to go flying into the store front.

Police are now trying to figure out if speed or alcohol played a role in the crash.

