BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One day closer to Spring it is! So yesterday I am watching some video from Governor Larry Hogan’s first inauguration. It was snowing that day 4 years ago. Pretty messy. And this year’s weather was the calm before not one, but the two storms we have been discussing.

The timing never fails. Once we get by the first week of January Winter shows it’s real personality in the Mid-Atlantic. Never fails. This time we are lucking out, for the most part, with just back to back rain storms. It is the activity, though, the frequency of foul weather moving across the country that I am talking about here. (And I will classify the outbreak of brutal cold as one of those events.)

Looks like moisture will get out of here early Sunday afternoon and that wall of COLD air moves right on in. The good news is only about 36 hours of dealing with it. By Tuesday and Wednesday we lose the wind, and temps get back into the mid 30’s to low 40’s. But let’s frame the cold and wind chills thusly. By the 42° on Wednesday it will feel almost 50° warmer than the -10 wind chill that will greet you Monday morning.

Hello January. Just like garbage, family, and friends you begin to stink after visiting for even just 3 days.

MB!

