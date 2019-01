HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — Tydings Bridge on the Harford and Cecil county line was reopened Friday morning after a vehicle fire shut down the bridge.

The vehicle fire was on the NB I-95 side of the bridge.

It took several hours to clear the bridge.

CeCo NB I-95 two left lanes at Tydings Bridge remain closed for vehicle fire cleanup. Far right is open. Delays continue past MD 155. #mdtraffic pic.twitter.com/upAzzpd05A — MDTA (@TheMDTA) January 18, 2019

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook