ARNOLD, Md. (WJZ) — Anti-Semitic and violent statements were found scrawled on the boys’ bathroom wall at Severn River Middle School in Anne Arundel County Thursday.

According to a letter from the principal, the vandalism was reported around 1 p.m. by four students who saw a swastika drawn on a bathroom wall.

School officials closed off the bathroom and contacted the school resource officer to begin an investigation.

“At this time, police do not believe the threat is credible and there is no danger to our school,” school principal Richard Tubman wrote in the letter.

The school is reviewing video surveillance to determine who vandalized the bathroom.

“As you are aware, we had an incident in December in which a student wrote hate – filled messages on a desk,” Tubman wrote. “I asked you at that time and I implore you now to have conversations with your child about the need to embrace our diversity and accept and include every single person.”

Any safety concern can also be addressed through the Student Safety Hotline at 1-877-676-9854 that can be accessed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

