BALTIMORE (WJZ) — You can be a part of history this summer- when Billy Joel takes the stage in Maryland this summer- to perform the first-ever concert held at Camden Yards.

Tickets went on sale Friday morning at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com.

Joel will perform Friday, July 26.

A portion of the money from the concert will go toward music and arts education programs for children in Maryland.

