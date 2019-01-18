ELKTON, Md. (WJZ) — A Cecil County man was arrested Thursday on firearms and drug charges, following a multi-state investigation.

Scott Eric Spangler, 47, of Elkton, Md., is charged with five counts of possession of a rifle/shotgun with a prior felony conviction, five counts of the use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime, possession with intent to distribute and possession of controlled dangerous and possession of illegal ammunition.

Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit learned of Spangler on Thursday after New Castle County Police in Delaware contacted troopers, informing them that they had just closed a burglary investigation where a handgun and other property were stolen.

One of the suspects charged in the burglary admitted to selling the firearm and ammunition to Spangler, who they later learned was prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition because of a previous burglary conviction.

In a court-ordered search of Spangler’s home in Elkton, they found:

AR 15 .223 caliber rifle with six prohibited 30-round magazines

Bolt action JC Higgins Model 583 12 gauge shotgun

Remington .22 cal. rifle

Speedmaster Model 552 lever-action .410 gauge shotgun

Charles Daly 20 gauge over-under shotgun

16 grams of crack cocaine

15 pills of Buprenorphione HCL

4 pills of Oxycodone

Multiple rounds of several different types of ammunition

U.S. currency

Spangler was arrested shortly after the search. He is being held at the Cecil County Detention Center without bond.

Thanks to cooperation between the @mdsp and the @NCCPD_DE, troopers were able to arrest a Cecil County man on firearms and drug charges. FULL RELEASE >> https://t.co/4HWY3a6M2G pic.twitter.com/bg92sKPnZl — MD State Police (@MDSP) January 18, 2019

