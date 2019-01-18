BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With rain and single-digit temperatures on the way for the weekend, a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration has been issued for Baltimore City from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

This is the fourth Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration this season, according to the Health Department.

“Due to the forecasted precipitation and with wind chill temperatures expected to be below zero in Baltimore this weekend, I am issuing a Code Blue Extreme Cold declaration beginning Sunday through Tuesday morning. I encourage residents to stay indoors, especially those most vulnerable to cold,” said Baltimore City Interim Health Commissioner Mary Beth Haller. “Extreme cold temperatures can permanently injure, or even kill. Please be sure to check on neighbors who you think may be at risk to ensure that they have heat and power, and take care to shelter pets appropriately.”

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has reported three cold weather-related deaths in Baltimore City this season, according to the department.

Throughout the Code Blue Extreme Cold season, the Mayor’s Office of Human Services’ Office of Homeless Services works with city homeless shelter providers to extend shelter hours and to provide expanded bed capacity.

Due to the forecasted extremely cold temperatures this weekend, winter shelter sites will “shelter in place” from Sunday, January 20, through Tuesday, January 22.

During this time, winter shelter access is available 24 hours a day. For more information about the City’s winter shelter plan click here.

The Health Department also advises these tips for staying healthy and safe in cold weather:

Wear multiple layers of loose-fitting clothing.

Always wear a head covering, like a hat and/or scarf, when outdoors.

Drink plenty of fluids and avoid alcoholic beverages.

Protect yourself against falls in icy or snowy conditions.

Check on those who are most vulnerable, including children, the elderly and/or chronically ill.

Provide appropriate shelter for domestic animals.

Keep space heaters and candles away from flammable materials, such as curtains, furniture and loose clothing.

Check your carbon monoxide detector and make sure it’s working.

Do not use prohibited heat or power sources inside your home, such as stoves or generators. They may cause fire or carbon monoxide poisoning.

Do not leave your car running in a closed space, such as a garage.

For more information about Baltimore City’s Code Blue Extreme Cold plan, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook