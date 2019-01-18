ATLANTA, Ga. (WJZ) — Despite the partial government shutdown, the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park will be open on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day- thanks to an airline’s donation.

The Delta Air Lines Foundation has given the National Parks Service a grant to reopen the national park, located in Atlanta, from Saturday until February 3, in advance of the national holiday and days after the 90th anniversary of his birth.

The Delta Air Lines Foundation is honored to give the @natlparkservice a grant to reopen the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historical Park on its most important weekend of the year. Learn more: https://t.co/xExymO5HPv pic.twitter.com/K7ERqNSv00 — Delta (@Delta) January 18, 2019

The $83,500 grant covers operations for 16 days, including clean up, administration, maintenance and operating costs of employees not covered under the fee collection funds.

“It is not possible to overstate our appreciation to The Delta Air Lines Foundation for ensuring the Martin Luther King, Jr. sites are accessible to the American people as we honor Dr. King on the 90th anniversary of his birth,” said Acting Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt. “This is yet another example of private organizations stepping up to ensure that our visitors from across the nation and around the world are able to have a meaningful experience at national parks.”

The NPS will open the doors of the park, which is 35 acres of park that includes sites associated with the life and legacy of the civil rights leader, including the home where he was born, Ebenezer Baptist Church, where he served as a co-pastor, Fire Station No. 6 and the park visitor center.

“As we celebrate his life and legacy this holiday weekend, we felt it was important we do our part to ensure that the historical landmarks be accessible to the public,” said Ed Bastian, CEO of Delta Air Lines and Trustee of The Delta Air Lines Foundation. “Dr. King was about bringing people together and at Delta, we are about making the world a smaller place.”

