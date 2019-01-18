ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Hogan’s new fiscal 2020 budget is officially on the table, and it’s getting a preliminary thumbs up from the Democratic leadership in the General Assembly.

This year’s budget may go above and beyond when it comes to kids.

Education is the top priority in Maryland and the budget reflects that with record funding. Money is going from casinos into the classrooms, and funding will go beyond current state guidelines.

Gov. Hogan unveiled parts of his plan Thursday calling it “The most money ever spent on education in our state’s history,”

A breakfast meeting Friday between the governor and the Democratic leadership showed promise.

“The budget was heavy on education which is a good thing,” said Speaker Michael Busch.

Senate President Mike Miller was also positive.

“Even those that are losing enrollment are getting an increased funding for education,” he said.

Gov. Hogan’s budget includes $6.9 billion for K-12 education, that’s $347 million more than last year.

The state would spend $438 million on school construction, and $1.4 billion is allocated to the University System of Maryland.

But even with proposed increases Baltimore County and Baltimore City officials were in Annapolis on Friday asking their delegations do more.

Sonja Santelises, Baltimore schools CEO told the city delegation, “We have a $3 billion backlog just in making sure everybody has the roof they need and the heating and the ac systems they need,”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski asked the county delegation about the need for new schools.

“Our communities deserve clean safe modern learning environments and i’m committed to giving it to them,” Olszewski said.

Education will continue to be a hot topic through this legislative session.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook