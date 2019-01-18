  • WJZ 13On Air

Filed Under:Baltimore, Health, Howard County Public Schools, Local TV, sexually transmitted infections, Talkers, Teens, Wellness

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Any Howard County high school student who wants to practice safe sex, can get condoms for free from their high school’s nurse’s office.

According to school officials, starting in late January, condoms will be available free of charge at all 12 high schools in the district.

The schools are partnering with the county’s health department to provide the condoms, along with instructional and health resource information.

Students will also receive sexually transmitted infection (STI) prevention education in their health classes.

Only 67 percent of high school students reported using a condom during sex, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s Howard County Youth Risk Behavior Survey from 2016.

Find more information on the program here.

