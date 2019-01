RIVERDALE, MD. (WJZ) — For the first time- Maryland’s own Frances Tiafoe will play in the fourth round of the Australian Open.

This also marks the first time he is making an appearance in the Round of 16 at any Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old from Riverdale in Prince George’s County, Md., will now play 20th-seeded Grigor Dimitrov.

