BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s two young polar bears wandered into a keeper work area behind-the-scenes at Polar Bear Watch on Friday.

Keepers were in an office area in Polar Bear Watch at around 12:30 p.m. when they saw the bears enter the secondary holding area.

They called for assistance and an animal response team went to Polar Bear Watch to assess the situation. During that time, the bears went back through their dens and outside into Polar Bear Watch.

Staff were then able to safely secure the bears in their outdoor habitat by around 1:10 p.m.

The public was never at risk during this time, the Zoo said in a release Friday, and guests were moved into the Penguin Coast Education Center, the Tundra Buggy and the Zoo reception area as part of the Zoo’s response protocol.

“Zoo staff will be reviewing the incident, as well as the incident response, and will make changes in procedures as necessary,” The release said.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook