(CBSNEWS) — A spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller issued a rare statement Friday evening in response to a controversial BuzzFeed report that said President Trump instructed his longtime personal lawyer Michael Cohen to lie to Congress about the Moscow Trump Tower talks.

“BuzzFeed’s description of specific statements to the Special Counsel’s Office, and characterization of documents and testimony obtained by this office, regarding Michael Cohen’s Congressional testimony are not accurate,” spokesman Peter Carr said.

Read the full story at cbsnews.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook