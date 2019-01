PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Old Court Middle School was evacuated Friday morning due to an odor.

Baltimore County Fire crews are on scene trying to determine the source of the odor near the school’s gym.

No other information is available at this time.

Crews o/s for an odor of gas near the gym at Old Court Middle. The school has been evacuated as a precaution. No injuries reported. DT 1003. — Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) January 18, 2019

