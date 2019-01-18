BALTIMORE (WJZ) — One person is in custody Friday night after a stolen car crashed into a home in Fells Point Friday.

Officers got the call around 8:10 p.m. for a reported car that had struck a building at South Ann and Lancaster St.

The homeowner of the building told WJZ that she was out at a concert at the time of the crash and that the home had sustained minimal damage.

She also said that there were dogs in the home but that they weren’t injured.

One person was arrested at the scene but it’s not clear how many people were in the car at the time.

This story is currently developing.

