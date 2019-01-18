SEAT PLEASANT, Md. (WJZ) —Detectives in Prince George’s County are searching for a driver that fled the scene of a traffic stop Thursday that led to a police-involved shooting.

After an officer got out of his patrol car to make a traffic stop on Central Ave. near East Capitol St. around 3:45 p.m. when the car he had stopped sped away.

A brief pursuit was called off but then the officer, later identified as PFC John O’Connor, saw the suspect end up on a dead end street. That’s when the O’Connor got out of his patrol car and gave the suspect “loud commands.”

UPDATE: We are investigating a departmental shooting in the 5800-Blk of Dade St. Our Officer was attempting to conduct a traffic stop in in the 6300-Blk of East Capitol St when the vehicle fled. The vehicle eventually came to a dead end street where the shooting occurred. — Seat Pleasant Police Department (@SPPDNews) January 18, 2019

The driver ignored the officer’s verbal commands and fled the area.

For reasons currently being investigated, the officer fired his gun multiple times. It is unknown if the driver was injured in the shooting.

Another gun was later found near the scene of the incident but has not yet been determined if it was connected to the case.

CONT’D: For reasons still under investigation the officer discharged his weapon. Preliminary we know the incident was captured by the Officers body worn camera which is apart of @PGPDNews SIRT investigation. The suspect is still at large at this time. — Seat Pleasant Police Department (@SPPDNews) January 18, 2019

Detectives found the driver’s vehicle in Northeast DC and are currently looking for the suspected driver.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Internal Affairs Division at (301) 856-2660 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-8477.