BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Due to the ongoing partial government shutdown, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Maryland will receive their February benefits early.

February’s amount will be placed on EBT cards on Jan. 20.

These are not extra benefits, but the February benefits early.

SNAP is distributed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. As a result of the shutdown, new spending was halter.

SNAP was fully funded through January and the USDA found a resolution to fund February as well.

In Baltimore, if you’re having trouble feeding your family you can dial 211.

You can also click here to find your local food bank.

Here’s where you can find your local SNAP office, if you have more questions.

