BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow is moving out of the area for now, and some wintry mix and rain will be coming in as the weekend progresses.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking what WJZ’s Marty Bass is calling the “second storm” headed to Maryland this weekend.

After a few inches of snow fell this morning and some fog concerns, we’re seeing some drying out for today. we do see some rain moving in- bit of a wintry mix and then some rain moving in for Saturday and into Sunday, temperatures are going to drop out.

Overall, there is a Winter Storm Warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for Northern counties in Maryland.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of Central Maryland from 1 p.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday.

#Winter Storm Warning from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM Sunday for Northern counties. #Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central MD from 1 PM Saturday to 12 AM Sunday. Snow then Wintry Mix then Rain expected late Saturday AM through Sunday AM. Dangerous travel possible. pic.twitter.com/benS2RLKj7 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 18, 2019

Heading into the weekend we’ll see some wintry mix and rain coming in, here’s what WJZ’s meteorologist Tim Williams is predicting for your Saturday, Sunday and into next week.

Saturday AM: Some wintry and possibly icy mixes coming in as temperatures rose Friday, with rain coming in later in the morning through the night.

Sunday AM: Rain expected until later into Sunday morning.

Sunday PM: Snow from the West will move in, with likely a wintry mix, then temperatures drop rapidly Sunday night.

Monday: We could see single digit temperatures, wear your coat!

You can track the winter weather this weekend along with WJZ forecasters by downloading our app.

Download our app to keep up with the latest weather

We will continue to track the storms and will have the latest for you on WJZ.com and during each broadcast.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook