Comments
(CBSNEWS) — President Trump said on Twitter that he will be making a “major announcement” about the southern border and the government shutdown on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.
“I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse,” he wrote.
