  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMMacGyver
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    View All Programs
Filed Under:border security, DC, Government shutdown, Local TV, National, politics, President Trump

(CBSNEWS) — President Trump said on Twitter that he will be making a “major announcement” about the southern border and the government shutdown on Saturday at 3 p.m. ET.

“I will be making a major announcement concerning the Humanitarian Crisis on our Southern Border, and the Shutdown, tomorrow afternoon at 3 P.M., live from the @WhiteHouse,” he wrote.

Read the full story at cbsnews.com

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments
  1. Tickedoff Person says:
    January 18, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    I hope he is moving Pelosi’s office to the boarder

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s