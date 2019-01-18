Hi Everyone!

T.G.I.F.!

OK one winter event down, one more to go this weekend. Overnight we did see all snow but it was light with minimal impact. Still though the temps never rose. Had this had been a bigger event with no rising thermometer…..OH let’s just not go there. It didn’t happen.

Now we move onto another event that will be temperature driven too. . The weekend storm is going to be a real wet one. The words “heavy rain” play into the forecast tomorrow night. A sloppy mess, I will not complain, if it was colder that sloppy mess could have been a forecast of a foot of snow. Then comes that blast of cold air we’ve been discussing. No change there.

How about today we enjoy some milder temps, and a calm afternoon. Before you know it Friday night will be here and let some good times roll. Again tomorrow, just get your running around, if any, done early when it’s dry.

More rain,…words from a friend, when discussing all the rain we have had, ring in my mind. He looked up at me, while shaking off an umbrella and said, “At least we won’t die of thirst.”

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth!

MB!