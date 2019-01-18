BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A beautiful sunny and milder afternoon on a day that started with light snow.

This weekend will likely lead to a period of wet snow and some sleet and even some periods of freezing rain.

As we travel north and west of the Baltimore metro, colder air will linger longer which will produce a longer period of ice and snow.

As much as one to two inches and a quarter inch of ice may form near the Mason Dixon line.

Lesser amounts will be found around the city itself, with very little expected across the bay on the Eastern Shore.

By Sunday, all precipitation will quickly end and be followed by a rush of Arctic air.

This will be the coldest air of the season and windchills will reach a new low as 15 to 20 below zero by Monday morning, with actual temperatures in the single digits.

Monday will be extremely cold and windy as well.

it will take until later Tuesday for us to get close to the freezing mark.

A warmup with more rain will move our way by mid-week.

Stay warm!

–Bob Turk

