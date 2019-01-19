BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Community members joined Mayor Catherine Pugh and Congressman Elijah Cummings Saturday to address the city’s homicide rate and promote employment and other resources.

In a news conference and resource fair, the mayor and the congressman emphasized the importance of connecting with people in this fight to stop the violence.

“We don’t just ride through the city, we walk through the city,” said Mayor Pugh. “I believe if we connect folks to right resources we’ll see less folks on the corners. I believe if we provide leadership and opportunity we will see the change that we believe this city can make.”

For four consecutive years the number of homicides in the city surpassed 300.

“We see so many of our young men killing each other,” said Congressman Cummings, “and so often they’re killing each other over some things that should be resolved through some type of mediation.”

Saturday’s event included a community resource fair, part of the mayor’s violence reduction initiative that is having some success in city neighborhoods by providing assistance in employment, mental health, and substance abuse.

“They are responding to the lack of jobs,” said Monica Cooper of the Maryland Justice Project, “They are responding to housing areas that look like a war zone.”

The new year brings a renewed commitment, Congressman Cummings promised to “do every single thing in our power to stop this murder rate.”

