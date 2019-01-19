  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News
    7:00 PMPaid Program
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    9:00 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Maryland Schools, School Funding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A blue-ribbon panel calling for a sizeable increase in Maryland public school funding over the next 10 years still must decide what portions would be paid by the state and by local governments.

The panel known as the Kirwan Commission approved its proposal Friday to phase in spending by an additional $3.8 billion annually — a 33 percent increase by 2030.

The Baltimore Sun reports the commission calls for massive changes in operating public schools, including higher teaching standards and a redesign of high schools. Schools would offer pre-kindergarten for all 4-year-olds and preschool for 3-year-olds from low-income families.

State and local funding would be finalized next fall. Legislative leaders slowed commission work because it was too late to get commission proposals through this year’s 90-day General Assembly session.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s