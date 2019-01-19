GARRETT Co., Md. (WJZ) — A camping trailer reportedly exploded and caught fire, burning the owner and sending him to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Officials said firefighters from Accident and Eastern Garrett Volunteer Fire Departments responded to 405 Highland Avenue around 1:30 p.m. They found a 20-foot pull-behind camping trailer engulfed in flames.

The owner, Mark Logsdon, 31, suffered 1st and 2nd Degree burns to approximately 40 percent of his body. He was first taken to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV and then transferred to UPMC Mercy Trauma and Burn Center in Pittsburgh. He was listed in stable condition.

It took crews nearly 10 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Witnesses told officials that Logsdon opened the door to the trailer when it exploded. Investigators found evidence that the camper used propane for heating and cooking, but the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No other structures were damaged in the fire.

