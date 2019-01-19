Federalsburg, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police are searching for a suspect after a woman was found murdered Friday in Caroline County.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 49-year-old Stanley E. Ricketts Jr in connection with the death of 42-year-old Tameko L. Barham of the 400 block of Brown Road in Federalsburg.

Family members became concerned about Barham after she did not go to work on Thursday and a search of her property lead them to discover her body inside of a shed.

Investigators say they observed obvious trauma to the victim’s body and they have transported the victim to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Police throughout the region have been notified to be on the look out for Ricketts and urge anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-822-3101.

