BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is reportedly nearing a contract extension with the team. According to our media partner The Baltimore Sun, the extension would secure his job beyond next season.

It was already announced in December that Harbaugh would continue coaching the Ravens in 2019, finishing his contract.

Many began to question whether he would continue past the upcoming season after the Ravens lost their wild-card-round to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Harbaugh has been the head coach for the Ravens since 2008. He has led the team to 95 wins, including playoffs, since his start a decade ago. He surpassed Brian Billick for the most wins by a head coach in the franchise history.

