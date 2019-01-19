BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The snow is moving out of the area for now, and some wintry mix and rain will be coming in as the weekend progresses.

WJZ’s Weather Team is tracking what WJZ’s Marty Bass is calling the “second storm” headed to Maryland this weekend.

After a few inches of snow fell this morning and some fog concerns, we’re seeing some drying out for today. we do see some rain moving in- bit of a wintry mix and then some rain moving in for Saturday and into Sunday, temperatures are going to drop out.

Overall, there is a Winter Storm Warning from 10 a.m. Saturday until 6 a.m. Sunday for Northern and Western counties in Maryland. Those areas can expect greater than one-quarter inch of ice along with total snow and sleet accumulation of 2-4 inches.

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for parts of Central Maryland including Northwest Howard and Northwest Harford Counties from 1 p.m. Saturday to 12 a.m. Sunday. Snow, sleet and freezing rain is expected, with up to 1 to 2 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch expected.

#Winter Storm Warning from 10 AM Saturday to 6 AM Sunday for Northern counties. #Winter Weather Advisory for parts of Central MD from 1 PM Saturday to 12 AM Sunday. Snow then Wintry Mix then Rain expected late Saturday AM through Sunday AM. Dangerous travel possible. pic.twitter.com/benS2RLKj7 — Tim Williams WJZ (@TimWilliamsWJZ) January 18, 2019

Heading into the weekend we’ll see some wintry mix and rain coming in, here’s what WJZ’s meteorologist Tim Williams is predicting for your weekend and into next week.

Friday PM: Mostly cloudy skies, with lows around 32 degrees, west winds around 6 mph becoming north around midnight.

Saturday AM: A slight chance of snow and sleet before 1 p.m. Snow is likely between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain, snow and sleet after 4 p.m. High near 34 degrees and chance of precipitation is 100 percent. Less than one inch possible of snow and sleet accumulation.

Saturday PM: Rain, snow and sleet all will become rain after 7 p.m., with lows around 32 degrees. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent, and new snow and sleet accumulation is less than a half inch possible.

Sunday AM: Mostly cloudy with rain, possibly mixed with sleet mainly before 7 a.m., high of 34 degrees. Breezy and chance of precipitation is 60 percent.

Sunday PM: Snow from the West will move in, with likely a wintry mix, then temperatures drop rapidly Sunday night. The low will be around NINE degrees!

There is a possible flash-freeze warning late Sunday evening. Rain will leave damp roads and pavements. The temperatures will drop from the 40s to the teens during the afternoon.

Monday: We could see more single digit temperatures, wear your coat! The coldest air we’ve seen so far.

