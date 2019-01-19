BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rainy night over much of the region, where the temperatures have been above freezing nearly all day long.

In the extreme northern areas where a mix of wet snow, sleet and rain has occurred, as it was a few degrees cooler and a winter weather advisory has just been cancelled for Carroll County west and north as temperatures continue to rise.

The rain will end quickly by morning, but to be followed by a sharp drop in temperatures and strong winds by Sunday afternoon. From the mid to upper 40’s on Sunday, we will drop below freezing by afternoon, and drop to single digits by Monday morning.

The windchill will likely drop to negative 10 or 15 by then as well. Sunny to partly sunny skies will not help to warm us up on Monday, as we expect to remain in the upper teens most of the day. A wind advisory will be in effect for the afternoon till 7 p.m. on Sunday as winds may gust over 40 mph.

Stay warm and hold on to your hats… the blood moon should be visible Sunday night as well so wrap up!

Bob Turk

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook