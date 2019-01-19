Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– A winter weather advisory is in effect until 6am Sunday for portions of Northern and Western Maryland. Ice, sleet and snow is expected with snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to a quarter of an inch.

The latest forecast show snow fall between 1pm and 4pm before changing to rain then then to sleet.

Road conditions could become slippery as the snow and sleet move into our area.

Tomorrow morning will be mostly rain before 10am with temperatures falling below freezing around sunset. There is a possibility of ice forming as temperatures continue to drop into the overnight hours.

Wind chills could also be a concern Sunday night with values as low as -10 degree with winds gusting as high as 37 mph.

A winter storm warning for our area has now been cancelled.

