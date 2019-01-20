BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The cold air is settling in- but fortunately most roads are dry after rain Saturday night. The wind, however, is proving to be a much bigger inconvenience for folks.

Frigid temperatures are moving in and with it- lots of layers out of closets for those willing to brave the cold.

Some of the concern is tapering off after forecasted rain left the state overnight, and with the sun out, most roadways around the region are dry.

But in shaded areas, there are still puddles of water and that is what could be a problem for those braving the cold outdoors.

State transportation officials say they are taking every precaution to ensure no roads ice over.

“They’ll be all out in force, them and our contracting crews, and we will be concentrating on the bridges, ramps, overpasses and the overall pavement on our network,” An official said.

And with temperatures this low, regular old salt treatments won’t cut it, transportation officials say.

“We’re going to have to get into our toolbox and use liquid magnesium to mix with the salt so that it’s effective with very cold temperatures,” The official said.

In the meantime- the name of the game is staying warm.

