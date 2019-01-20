BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead in South Baltimore after police responded to a report of a man not breathing Saturday.

Officers were called to the end of the 2600 block of Ridgely Street at around 11:05 a.m. Saturday afternoon for a report of a person not breathing. When they arrived, they found a man who was unconscious.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was conducted Sunday, and the victim was found to have a gunshot wound to his body.

Homicide detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook