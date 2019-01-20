BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Operations are back to normal at a Mount Washington Whole Foods after the store was evacuated for a bomb threat Saturday night.

Our media partner the Baltimore Sun reports, police were called to the store on Smith Avenue at around 7 p.m.

Employees were able to safely evacuate all shoppers out of the store.

After a thorough search, police were unable to find any explosives at the location.

The incident remains under investigation.

