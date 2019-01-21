BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three shootings were reported overnight in Baltimore.

Around 1:16 a.m. Monday, a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound in the torso walked into an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe the man was shot while exiting a club in the 400 block of Paca Street.

The victim is in stable condition.

A 22-year-old man was shot in the face and a 21-year-old man was shot in the chest in a shooting in the 1100 block of Bayard Street around 10:27 p.m. Sunday.

Both victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Police believe both victims were exiting a bar when they were shot.

A 19-year-old man walked into an area hospital for treatment after he was shot in the arm Sunday around 9:29 p.m.

Police believe the teen was getting off the bus at East Belvedere and The Alameda, when he was approached by two armed men wearing ski masks. The suspects tried to rob the victim. The victim wouldn’t unlock his phone for the suspects and was shot in the arm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.